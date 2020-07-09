Thirteen-week T-bills secure interest of just 0.01%
Online
The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) on Wednesday announced that the 13-week treasury bills it auctioned secured an interest of just 0.01%, with the Greek state raising 812.5 million euros on the market.
The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) on Wednesday announced that the 13-week treasury bills it auctioned secured an interest of just 0.01%, with the Greek state raising 812.5 million euros on the market.
This compares with an interest of 0.28% in the previous three-month T-bill auction in May.
This issue was oversubscribed more than three times, PDMA said.