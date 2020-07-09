BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Thirteen-week T-bills secure interest of just 0.01%

TAGS: Markets

The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) on Wednesday announced that the 13-week treasury bills it auctioned secured an interest of just 0.01%, with the Greek state raising 812.5 million euros on the market.

This compares with an interest of 0.28% in the previous three-month T-bill auction in May.

This issue was oversubscribed more than three times, PDMA said.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 