Greece assumes presidency of the Council of Europe 

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday evening addressed an event inaugurating Greece’s presidency of the Council of Europe at the Temple of Olympian Zeus in Athens, hailing a "special opportunity" for a country that suffered during the economic crisis and came through due to the sacrifices of its people as well as its membership of the European Union.

Greece has since become "an international example for managing a health crisis," Sakellaropoulou added, referring to the country’s relative success to date in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

The event was opened by Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, who is the chair of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.