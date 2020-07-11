Italian Summer | Online | To September 17

The Italian Embassy and Educational Institute in Athens present an exciting summer program of movies, music and marvelous meals for the online edition of their annual summer festival. Highlights include tributes to film greats like Federico Fellini and Toni Servillo – in cooperation with state broadcaster ERT’s web TV – the Levante Jazz Festival – in cooperation with the Thessaloniki Concert Hall – and cooking classes with chef Marco Serra. All of the festival’s content is available for free (with registration) on the website www.iicateneonline.gr, where you can also view the full program.