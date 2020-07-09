WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
A Night at the Opera | Athens | July 10

The Park Your Cinema al fresco movie program is back at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s (SNFCC) Great Lawn, and this Friday features the all-time classic “A Night at the Opera.” The 1935 black-and-white slapstick comedy finds the indomitable Marx Brothers trying to help a friend win the heart of his lady love. Admission is free and the screening starts at 9 p.m. Visitors are advised to bring mosquito repellent and a blanket to sit on.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org

