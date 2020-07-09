ATHEX: Banks lead bourse lower

The benchmark of the Greek stock market closed lower on Thursday for the fifth session in a row, with sales of stocks in the credit sector weighing on blue chips and the main index. Rising stocks outnumbered losers by the smallest of margins.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended up at 636.84 points, shedding 0.66% from Wednesday’s 641.07 points.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.63% to 1,540.01 points.

The banks index sank 2.17%, as Piraeus slumped 4.85%, National dropped 2.75%, Alpha parted with 1.99% and Eurobank lost 0.99%.

Fourlis achieved a 4.33% rise and OPAP climbed 1.77%, while OTE telecom conceded 2.88%, Jumbo shrank 2.41% and Hellenic Petroleum gave up 1.85%.

In total 44 stocks posted gains, 43 endured losses and 22 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 54.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €56 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.46% to 48.08 points.