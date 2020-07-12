Bill aims to encourage citizens to buy electric cars

A new Environment Ministry bill aims to introduce additional tax incentives for people and businesses buying electric cars and bicycles, as well as for the development of charging stations for the environmentally friendly vehicles.



Among the incentives contained in the bill, which was submitted to Parliament late Friday, are a so-called ecological bonus and tax breaks that promise a 25 percent reduction in the average price of an electric car and 40 percent in that of an electric bike.



The government’s long-term aim is for electric cars to account for 30 percent of vehicles on Greek roads by 2030.