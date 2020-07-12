Ieronymos: Insults and hubris are futile

"The insult and hubris do not attain only Orthodox Christianity, or even Christianity as a whole, but the whole civilized humanity, any thinking human being, irrespective of religion," Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens told state news agency ANA-MPA about Turkish President Erdogan's reconversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

The leader of Greece's Orthodox Church added Erdogan was exploiting religion to attain political and geopolitical roles, but that his attempt would be futile. "It is hard to kick against the goads," he said, quoting from the Acts of the Apostles.



(ANA-MPA)