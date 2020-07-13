PM discusses Hagia Sophia with EU's Michel

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed on Monday Turkey's decision to convert the World Heritage-listed monument of Hagia Sophia into a mosque with European Council President Charles Michel, during a telephone conversation on Monday afternoon, his office said.

The two officials were discussing issues ahead of the July 17-18 EU Summit.

Mitsotakis will hold a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades at Maximos Mansion at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, whch will be followed by statements to the press, his office added.