Athens vandals freed pending trial

Eleven people charged with several offenses in connection with the violence that broke out last Thursday during a demonstration against a new law regulating street protests in Athens were released on Monday pending trial.

The suspects face charges of possessing explosives and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm during the protests, which resulted in the injury of nine police officers, one of whom was hit in the face by a homemade firebomb.

Self-styled anarchists caused widespread damage during the protest, vandalizing flower boxes along the capital’s new pedestrian zone and hacking chunks of marble from the steps outside hotels.