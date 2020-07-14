MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Jewish Museum of Greece receives quality certification

TAGS: Museum, Culture

The Jewish Museum of Greece became the country’s second non-state museum on Monday to receive a certification from the Culture Ministry, allowing it to be included in future funding programs. The certification is a recognition that the museum meets international standards in terms of building infrastructure, staffing, services offered to visitors and the management of their collections, the Culture Ministry said. A certified museum will also be assisted when shipping its collection to other countries. [ANA/Culture Museum]

