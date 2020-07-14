Ten arrested in criminal drug network in southern Greece

Greek police have arrested ten people in connection to a criminal network made up of two gangs that cultivated and sold narcotics in Athens, Corinthia and Messinia, state-run news agency ANA-MPA said.

The first gang sold cannabis from plantations located on Mount Taygetus, in the Peloponnese, while the second group trafficked cannabis, cocaine and pills in Attica, Corinthia and Messinia.

After a months-long investigation, officers seized 3.5 kilos of cannabis, 14 cannabis seedlings, 55 grams of a yet unidentified white substance, four precision scales, equipment for indoor cannabis cultivation, a handgun with one magazine, a revolver, two air pistols - one of which had built-in binoculars and a silencer - a shotgun, 297 cartridges, 10 knives and 202 firecrackers in several raids in the houses, warehouses and cars owned by the suspects.

The suspects are aged between 35 to 61, while authorities are also looking for a 46-year-old man who remains at large. Investigators said two prisoners are also involved in the ring.

All suspects will be led before prosecutors on Tuesday while the investigation continues.