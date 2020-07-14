NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Probe launched into two Athens worksite deaths

Two construction site workers died on Tuesday after falling down the elevator shaft of a building in Palaio Faliro, south of Athens.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene after reports of an accident on the site but they found the men dead on arrival.

Police meanwhile launched an investigation into the exact circumstances of the fall and to determine whether the site supervisor or contractor should face charges in connection with the incident.

