ATHEX: Benchmark slides to an 8-week low

The mix of geopolitical, public health and financial concerns has prevented the Greek stock market from stopping its slide for one more day, the eighth in a row, with its benchmark and the majority of its stocks sustaining moderate losses on Tuesday. The main index, meanwhile, dropped to its lowest point in the last eight weeks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 629.24 points, shedding 0.23% from Monday’s 630.72 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted less than 0.01% to 1,522.00 points.

The banks index posted a much bigger decline, losing 1.52%, as National dropped 2.16%, Alpha parted with 1.49%, Eurobank diminished 1.41% and Piraeus lost 0.79%.

Coca-Cola HBC gave up 2.71% and Titan Cement conceded 1.49%, while Motor Oil improved 2.46%, Jumbo advanced 2.37%, Viohalco earned 2% and OTE telecom augmented 1.88%.

In total 27 stocks registered gains, 58 recorded losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 45.1 million euros, down from Monday’s €51.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.71% to close at 47.60 points.