The expansion of the passenger terminal in Piraeus, a project budgeted at over 100 million euros and included in the concession contract of Piraeus Port Authority to Cosco as a mandatory investment, is progressing in spite of reactions by entities that have resorted to the Council of State.



These issues are not expected to create problems to the completion of the project even if some adjustments are eventually required, market sources estimate.



The expansion is expected to be ready by end-2022, that is before the projected return of the sector to full operation after the coronavirus pandemic.