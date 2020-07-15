NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Mitsotakis, Merkel speak ahead of EU summit

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of an EU summit scheduled in Brussels on July 17-18, state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency reports.

No details were immediately available about the call.

EU leaders are still debating on the structure of a proposed recovery fund for the bloc’s coronavirus-battered economy, including whether it will be based on loans or outright grants.

