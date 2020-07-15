BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
ELSTAT creates new section dedicated to Covid-19 data

TAGS: Statistics, Coronavirus

Greece's statistics service ELSTAT on Wednesday inaugurated a new webpage dedicated to statistics and information concerning the novel coronavirus pandemic at the url https://www.statistics.gr/en/covid-19.

The aim of the new category is to provide users direct and easy access to the new statistics compiled by ELSTAT during the pandemic.

It also provides useful information on how ELSTAT functions and carries out its statistical research during the same period.

[ANA-MPA]

