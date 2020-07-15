PM calls for strict adherence to safety measures

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday called for a strict adherence to the health protocols and safety measures put in place to prevent a rise in coronavirus infections in Greece as the country attempts to boost its anaemic tourist season.

“At the moment, I believe that the framework we have at our disposal is adequate. There is, however, an issue with its implementation,” Mitsotakis told ministers during a meeting to discuss ways to intensify checks and further enforce existing measures.

“We have to send a clear message: That in order to avoid a possible second wave, the measures we have defined as necessary, minimum conditions to ensure public health are being observed,” he added.

He specified that authorities need to ensure the safety of workers in the tourism industry and be vigilant for incidents of overcrowding, especially in closed establishments.

Mitsotakis also urged municipalities to “play their role” in the enforcement of the protective measures.