PPC expands voluntary redundancy scheme

Public Power Corporation is expanding its voluntary redundancy program, from the 700 employees who have already declared their participation to a total of 1,700 staff.

According to the proposal by the head of the electricity utility, George Stassis, the voluntary exit program will concern the PPC workers across the country and not only those working at the lignite-fired plants, who have completed or will complete by December 31 their 55th year.

The PPC employees to declare their participation in the program will be compensated with 15,000 euros each and collect an additional redundancy bonus of €20,000.