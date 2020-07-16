Hellenic Hydrocarbon gets new leadership

Hellenic Hydrocarbon Resources Management (HHRM) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Rikard Scoufias as its new non-executive chairman of the board of directors, and of Aristofanis Stefatos as its new chief executive.

HHRM is an independent company owned by the state that oversees and manages Greece’s oil and gas exploration and production, investor relations and a growing portfolio of international energy infrastructure projects.

Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said the appointments “mark a new chapter for the company, whose purview has been expanded with the absorption of a number of International cross-border gas pipeline projects, such as the Greek-Bulgarian (IGB) pipeline, IGI Poseidon and East Med – projects supported by inter-governmental agreements between several countries in the Mediterranean region that will strengthen European security of supply as well as Greece’s role as a protagonist nexus in some of the region’s most important strategic developments.”