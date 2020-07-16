Three arrested for attacks against officers after protest march

The three people who were arrested on Wednesday after the end of a protest march in central Athens were among a group of about 100 individuals who attacked police officers outside the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB), Greek Police (ELAS) said on Thursday.

The suspects, aged 27, 28 and 30, will be led before a prosecutor later on Thursday.

ELAS said the large group of mostly masked individuals attacked officers of the newly-formed motorcycle police unit DRASI which was stationed at the corner of Patision and Antoniadou Streets using stones, bottles and other objects.