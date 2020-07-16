NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Three arrested for attacks against officers after protest march

TAGS: Crime

The three people who were arrested on Wednesday after the end of a protest march in central Athens were among a group of about 100 individuals who attacked police officers outside the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB), Greek Police (ELAS) said on Thursday.

The suspects, aged 27, 28 and 30, will be led before a prosecutor later on Thursday.

ELAS said the large group of mostly masked individuals attacked officers of the newly-formed motorcycle police unit DRASI which was stationed at the corner of Patision and Antoniadou Streets using stones, bottles and other objects.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 