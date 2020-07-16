Woman of the Year | Athens | July 17

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s Park Your Cinema program is dedicated to classic comedies this month, offering Athenians and visitors the perfect summer evening escape. Showing at the Great Lawn on Friday, July 17, “Woman of the Year” from 1942 sees Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy juggling romance with work. Admission is free and the screening starts at 9 p.m. Visitors are advised to bring mosquito repellent and a blanket to sit on.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org