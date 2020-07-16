ATHEX: Mixed day on bourse

The European Central Bank chose not to change its monetary policy on Thursday and Greek stocks also decided not to alter direction, with the benchmark all but staying put in what was a mixed session at the local bourse.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 637.55 points, adding just 0.04% to Wednesday’s 637.29 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.10% to 1,544.01 points.

The banks index contracted 1.61%, as Eurobank declined 1.77%, Alpha gave up 1.76%, National fell 1.41% and Piraeus parted with 1.20%.

However the benchmark was buoyed by Viohalco, which rose 6.68%, followed by Terna Energy (up 3.76%), Jumbo (up 2.37%) and OPAP (up 2.22%).

In total 54 stocks boasted gains, 43 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 38.8 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €47.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.31% to close at 47.56 points.