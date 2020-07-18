Growth in number of insured vehicles, association says

The number of insured vehicles in Greece recorded a significant increase in the first half of the year, the association of Greek insurance companies (EAEE) has reported.

According to data from the information center of EAEE, published by the association’s Cars Department head Dimitris Zorbas, an additional 21,298 vehicles were insured in January-June to take the total number to over 3.1 million.

However, the department estimates there are still some 600,000 vehicles on the road that remain without insurance.

Data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) show that nominal premiums have increased 0.9% in average terms, but revenue production in the car sector dropped 7.5%-10% in the first half of the year, Zorbas said.