One Covid-19 death, 11 new infections reported

Greek health authorities confirmed one more death from coronavirus in Greece in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 195.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said 11 new cases were confirmed which brought the overall number to 4,012, of which 54.7 percent are men.

Two of the new infections were reported in the country's entry points.

The total number of intubated patients remained unchained at 12, while 124 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 413,760 since the start of the epidemic in Greece.