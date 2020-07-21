Cyprus marks 1974 Turkish invasion

A boy lays flowers at the graves of soldiers killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus during a memorial service at a military cemetery in Nicosia, on Monday. Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou deplored the tragic legacy of the invasion, while condemning Ankara’s growing aggressiveness in the broader region. "The pain remains the same," Sakellaropoulou said. "[We will not forget] its criminal and chronic consequences: the uprooting and displacements, the continuing drama of the families of the missing, the mass violations of human rights, the looting of cultural monuments, the violent separation of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, the Turkish settlers,” she said. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]