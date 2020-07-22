IFC finds Alpha Best Issuing Bank in Southern Europe

Alpha Bank has been distinguished as the Best Issuing Bank in Southern Europe for 2019 by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank group, in recognition of its steadily high performance in promoting international commerce. This is the second time Alpha has received this distinction, after 2017.

The Greek lender said that the title acknowledges Alpha’s leading position in promoting international trade activities in the context of its effective participation in the Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP).

Since joining the program in 2017, Alpha has offered strong support to export-minded businesses in Greece, securing the rapid and full absorption of the program by its clients.

“This important distinction further strengthens our cooperation with the International Finance Corporation and highlights the commitment and competitiveness of Alpha Bank in supporting Greek enterprises in international trade. Through the Guarantee Supply Program for Crossborder Trade Transactions, Alpha decisively supports the exporting orientation of Greek enterprises and their effort to take a leading role in the broader region of Southern Europe amid increased international competition,” said Ioannis M. Emiris, director general of Wholesale Banking at Alpha Bank.