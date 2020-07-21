Athens serves Ankara with demarche over Kastellorizo

Greece’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday lodged a demarche with Turkey’s Foreign Ministry through its embassy in Ankara in protest at the announced plans for a Turkish seismic survey south and east of the Greek island of Kastellorizo from July 21-August 2.

Athens said that the new “illegal” Navtex issued by Ankara “constitutes an escalation of tension in the region” which reflects the country’s “obsession with illegality and its utter contempt” for international law, international law of the sea, good neighborly rules and the European Union.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said it had raised the issue with the EU, NATO and the United Nations.

“We call on Turkey to immediately cease the illegal activities that violate our sovereign rights and undermine peace and stability in the region," it added.