Greece issues counter-Navtex voiding Turkish advisory

Greece has issued a Navtex in response to the advisory published by Turkey’s navy on Tuesday for seismic surveys in an area of sea between Cyprus and Crete.

The Navtex, issued by the Iraklio station in Crete, said that an “unauthorized station” has broadcast a navtex message in the Greek Navtex service area “referring to unauthorized and illegal activity in an area that overlaps the Greek continental shelf.”

“All marines are requested to disregard [the Turkish] Navtex,” it said.

Below is the full Navtex.

IRAKLEIO STATION NAVWARN 405/20

SOUTHEAST CRETAN SEA

1. UNAUTHORIZED STATION HAS BROADCAST NAVTEX

MESSAGE NUMBER FA10-977/20 IN HELLENIC NAVTEX

SERVICE AREA, REFERRING TO UNAUTHORIZED AND

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY IN AN AREA THAT OVERLAPS THE

GREEK CONTINENTAL SHELF.

IRAKLEIO NAVTEX STATION HAS THE AUTHORITY TO

BROADCAST NAVTEX MESSAGES IN THE AREA.

2. ALL MARINERS ARE REQUESTED TO DISREGARD NAVTEX

MESSAGE NUMBER FA10-977/20.

3. CANCEL THIS MESSAGE 022059 UTC AUG 20.