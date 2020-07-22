Armed Forces source: ‘Situation unchanged’ near Kastellorizo

The situation “remain unchanged” in the sea area near the Greek island of Kastellorizo on Wednesday for which Turkey issued a Navtex on Tuesday for seismic activities in an area of sea between Cyprus and Crete, according to a source from the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).

The source said the movements of the Turkish navy are being monitored.

Greece issued a counter-Navtex in response to the advisory published by Turkey’s navy. The Navtex, issued by the Iraklio station in Crete, said that an “unauthorized station” has broadcast a navtex message in the Greek Navtex service area “referring to unauthorized and illegal activity in an area that overlaps the Greek continental shelf.”