ATHEX: Index lands gains denied on Tuesday

Geopolitical concerns eased near the end of Wednesday’s bourse session at Athinon Avenue, allowing stocks to enjoy the gains they had been deprived of late on Tuesday, with the benchmark recording a healthy rise with the help of the banking sector.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 647.76 points, adding 1.49% to Tuesday’s 638.27 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.47% to 1,569.34 points.

The banks index advanced 3.50%, as Eurobank grabbed 4.02%, National improved 3.95%, Piraeus earned 3.13% and Alpha increased 2.71%.

Lamda Development jumped 6.03%, Hellenic Petroleum rose 5.33%, Motor Oil fetched 3.03%, Viohalco augmented 2.92%, Mytilineos climbed 2.79% and Public Power Corporation collected 2.60%, while Coca-Cola HBC decreased 2.25%, Fourlis Holdings gave up 1.59% and Aegean Air parted with 1%.

In total 66 stocks registered gains, 32 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 60.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €106.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 0.50% to 46.57 points.