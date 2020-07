Elementary school pupils in faraway Chengdu in southwest China took an imaginary trip to Athens during the plague and the Peloponnesian War in the 5th century BC, via an animated video starring the young Athenian girl Myrtis, whose face was reconstructed by Greek scientists after her remains were discovered in the mid-90s. In the video, young Myrtis urges viewers to follow experts’ advice on Covid-19 and also introduces children to ancient Greek culture.