Frontex chief visits Evros

Photo: ANA-MPA

The head of the EU's border control force Frontex visited the Greek-Turkish border in the Evros region on Wednesday to inspect the area.

Fabrice Leggeri was accompanied by Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrissochoidis who briefed the EU official about the progress made in the construction of the fence and the overall situation at the border.

The two also inspected the Border Surveillance Centre at Nea Vissa, the border crossing stations of Kipoi and Kastanies, while they also visited the local Frontex unit.