Bomb hoax interrupts Athens metro service

An unidentified caller warned that a bomb had been planted at the Aegaleo station of the Athens metro at around noon on Thursday, leading to the temporary closure of the station as bomb disposal experts were dispatched to the scene.

The caller had warned that a bomb would go off at 1.10 p.m. but experts found no suspicious device and the deadline expired without incident.

The hoax led to the suspension of services on the sections of the metro’s Le 3 between Nikaia and Agia Marina and between Elaionas and Doukissis Plakentias, the connecting station for Athens International Airport, for around an hour.