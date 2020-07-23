Macron posts message in Greek, voicing solidarity with Greece, Cyprus

In a highly symbolic move, French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday expressed his solidarity with Greece and Cyprus with a message on Facebook in Greek.



“Once again, I want to express France’s full solidarity with Cyprus and Greece against Turkey’s violation of their sovereign rights,” Macron said.



“We must not accept threats to the sea area of an EU member state,” he said.



Macron said that energy and security issues in the Mediterranean region are being increasingly contested by powers over which the EU has little influence.



“Europe must defend its sovereignty,” he said, adding that he will soon call a meeting of southern EU states.