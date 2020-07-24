Honoring the victims of the east Attica blazes, two years on

Relatives of people who died in the catastrophic wildfires of July 23, 2018 in east Attica paid their respects on Thursday at a new monument honoring the victims at Neos Voutzas, one the worst affected areas along with the seaside resort of Mati. ‘We will never forget the dead,’ Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said of the 102 people who lost their lives. Mitsotakis also took aim at the leftist government at the time in light of recent allegations of an attempt to cover up omissions and negligence of officials. ‘In this place, two years ago, the state collapsed in the flames of inadequacy and the ashes of concealment,’ he said. [Kostas Tsironis/ANA-MPA]