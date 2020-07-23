Bill on private education presented to Parliament

Education Minister Niki Kerameus presented a bill to Parliament’s Committee on Educational Affairs on Thursday that seeks to introduce drastic changes to private education.

Addressing the committee, Kerameus stressed that “this legislation comes to correct the terrible distortions brought to the field of private education by the previous government.”

“It comes to bring about a healthier balance between state oversight and strict compliance with the law, as well as the degrees of freedom and autonomy that the state owes to private schools,” she insisted.

For his part however, the previous government’s education minister, SYRIZA lawmaker Nikos Filis, lambasted Kerameus, saying that she is letting public schools “sink” while she “builds mall-type schools, all-inclusive schools, tutoring centers and foreign study centers, sparking reactions throughout the education sector.”