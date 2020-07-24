ATHEX: Index ends week with 1.12% loss

The continuing diplomatic and economic standoff between the US and China has affected global markets and put pressure on the Greek bourse on Friday, although the slide stopped below 1 percentage point and did not test the 630-point level of the benchmark, while rising and falling stocks ended up in a dead heat.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 634.32 points, shedding 0.94% from Thursday’s 640.35 points. On a weekly basis it declined 1.12%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.24% to 1,531.06 points.

The banks index decreased 2.10%, with National falling 2.38%, Eurobank sliding 2.26%, Alpha easing 2.04% and Piraeus giving up 1.36%.

OPAP dived 5.42%, Hellenic Petroleum parted with 4.14%, Viohalco descended 2.04%, Coca-Cola HBC lost 2.02% and Lamda Development shied 1.46%, while Mytilineos improved 1.52%.

In total 45 stocks enjoyed gains, another 45 recorded losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 92.2 million euros, about three times as high as Thursday’s €30.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange dropped 1.17% to 45.81 points.