Greek, Bulgarian FMs meet Monday

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet his Bulgarian counterpart, Ekaterina Zakharieva, Monday to discuss among other issues, the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the tourist season.

Bulgarian tourists are among the most frequent visitors to northern Greece and Bulgaria, as well as local Greek tourism professionals and operators, would like to have more border crossings than the current one at Promahonas.

On the other hand, a coronavirus surge in Bulgaria, and Romania, has led Greece to require of travelers from these countries arriving by plane, a negative molecular test taken no more than 72 hours prior to arrival. The requirement kicks in Tuesday morning.

The foreign ministers will also discuss developments in the eastern Mediterranean, the western Balkan countries' efforts to join the EU, as well as economic coperation.

Greece and Bulgarian diplomatic relations began almost exactly 140 years ago, soon after Bulgaria achieved independence from the Ottoman Empire.