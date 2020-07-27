New METKA chapter opens with western Greece highway

Construction company METKA of the listed Mytilineos group is targeting a series of projects related to the European Union loans, subsidies and grants adding up to 72 billion euros.

To this end, it is planning its participation in all new major public projects, in public-private partnership tenders, in renewable energy source projects and even in street lighting projects.

This promising new chapter will start with the Aktio-Amvrakia highway in western Greece, which the group is about to undertake.