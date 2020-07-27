Five-year bond yield falls to an all-time low

Greek bonds continued to record significant gains on Monday, even though tension between the United States and China tension and rising coronavirus infections around the world have sent traders to the safety of German securities and to gold.

The yield of Greece’s benchmark 10-year bond dropped by 4.8% to 1.054 percentage points, while the spread with the German bund was at 153 basis points.

There was a similar improvement to the entire Greek yield curve, with the five-year yield posting a historic low of 0.28%, mainly thanks to support from the decisions on the European Union Recovery Fund (Next Generation EU) and the comments by Fitch Ratings on Friday on the scheduled assessment of the country’s credit rating.