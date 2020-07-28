Greek forces join USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in Med

A photo released on Monday shows the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (Carrier Strike Group, CSG) aircraft carrier sailing in the Mediterranean during an escort mission in the context of joint training of Greek and US military units. On Friday, and under instructions from the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), units of the Hellenic Navy were integrated with the American aircraft carrier during its voyage to the Eastern and Central Mediterranean, in order to promote the level of cooperation between Greece and the USA. The escort and training mission with Greek forces ended last night. [ANA-MPA]