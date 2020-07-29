NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Coronavirus: Minister aims to clamp down on house parties on Greek islands

TAGS: Coronavirus

Authorities will step up checks to ensure the enforcement of the government’s directions and guidelines regarding preventive and safety measures to combat the spread of coronavirus on the Greek islands.

The announcement was made by Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis during a visit to the Aegean island of Mykonos, a popular tourist destination, amid a spike in Covid-19 cases across Greece.

Chrysochoidis said police plan to go after private parties that increase exposure to the virus.

To combat large house parties, social gatherings in residences will be limited to 40 people, he said.

Mykonos Mayor Konstantinos Koukas recently called for the reinforcement of the local police station.

