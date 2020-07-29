Circular issued for mandatory use of masks in public sector

File photo

A circular making mask coverings mandatory in the public sector was published by Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos on Wednesday.

The circular states that the obligation to use a mask applies to public service offices where there is contact with the public and concerns both staff and members of the public.

The measure was approved by a joint ministry decision which followed the advice of a committee of experts advising the government on how to manage the pandemic.

The move was announced by Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias on Tuesday, who also said masks will be mandatory in retail stores, food stores (bakeries, butchers, etc.), hairdressers and beauty salons, state-run companies and banks.