Chris Akordalitis | Mykonos | To August 7

TAGS: Visual Arts

In “Between Two Worlds,” artist Chris Akordalitis presents humorous vignettes with almost comical protagonists that belie the deeper emotional impact of his work. The Cypriot artist, who studied painting and sculpture in Germany, is showing this series at the Dio Horia gallery in Mykonos through August 7. The venue is open daily from 7 p.m. to midnight, and by appointment.

Dio Horia, Panachra Square, Hora,
tel 694.600.8817

