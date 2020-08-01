Stephen Antonakos & The Russians | Athens | To October 18

The Alex Mylona Museum presents the pioneering Greek artist Stephen Antonakos (1926-2013) in an exhibition that has been extended until October 18. Titled “Light,” the show features 67 pieces donated to what is now the Metropolitan Organization of Museums (MOMus) by Antonakos, which are showcased alongside select Russian avant-garde artworks from the Costakis Collection of the Museum of Modern Art. “There are great roads that can be explored and bear fruit from the study of the relationship between the works of Russian pioneers and the specific and abstract geometry that I use in a variety of media, in my own works,” Antonakos wrote in one of the explanatory letters sent to MOMus in 2012, explaining his donation. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Alex Mylona Museum, 5 Agion Asomaton Square,

Thiseio, tel 210.321.5717