Party crackdown on Mykonos leads to one arrest

Police on Mykonos continued a crackdown on Wednesday night aimed at preventing overcrowding and other health safety violations at the popular Greek holiday island’s bars and nightclubs amid concerns that large gatherings of mainly young people were contributing to a spike in coronavirus infections in many parts of the country.

Police inspected 15 bars and recorded no health safety violations but warned that checks will continue ahead of the peak of the summer holiday season.

One arrest was made on Mykonos on Wednesday night, but that was on charges of disturbing the peace after police received a noise complaint about the tenant of a holiday villa who was holding a noisy party.

The increased inspections were ordered by Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, who traveled to Mykonos on Tuesday following reports of at least one big party on the island over the preceding weekend.

According to local media, the private party had attracted an estimated 200 people.

Health authorities are concerned that such gatherings could turn into a super-spreading events if one or more attendees are infected with the virus.