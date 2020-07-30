PM tells health experts to 'sound alarm' if needed over measures to halt Covid-19

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on his expert committee advising him on the developments concerning the coronavirus pandemic to "sound the alarm" if they believe that a specific measure is required to control the spread of the virus.

“If you judge that you need to sound the alarm for some measures to be taken, do not hesitate to do this promptly,” he said during a virtual government meeting to review the latest figures and discuss the handling of the virus.

Talks focused particularly on the need to intensify checks and inspections on public transport and places of entertainment.

The meeting also concluded that the increase in cases had not significantly worsened epidemiological indicators but that vigilance, use of face masks and the diligent implementation of measures against crowding remained essential.

Mitsotakis said that regular video conferences on the progress of the pandemic will continue to be held three times a week in August.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias, the head of the health ministry's committee on the pandemic, Dr. Sotiris Tsiodras and the Deputy Civil Protection and Crisis Management Minister Nikos Hardalias.