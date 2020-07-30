ATHEX: Bourse hits 2-month lows

The German recession data and fears of a political anomaly in the US if the presidential election is postponed sent jitters across international markets on Thursday, with Athinon Avenue not only losing its early gains but also ending the day with significant losses, which took the benchmark to a new two-month low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 618.86 points, shedding 2.14% from Wednesday’s 632.37 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 2.31% to 1,490.39 points.

The banks index slumped 5.35%, as Eurobank tumbled 6.14%, National shrank 5.83%, Alpha parted with 4.89% and Piraeus fell 3.24%.

Aegean Air decreased 3.94%, Motor Oil lost 3.83%, OPAP eased 3.63%, Viohalco gave up 3.51%, Fourlis was down 3.48% and Hellenic Exchanges contracted 3.09%.

In total 21 stocks secured gains, 73 took losses and 17 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 40.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €24 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.96% to 45.39 points.