Dendias holds telephone call with Egyptian counterpart
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday held a telephone call with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in which he extended his wishes for the religious holiday Kurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha.
During the call, the two ministers also discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Dendias said in a tweet.