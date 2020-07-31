NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Dendias holds telephone call with Egyptian counterpart

TAGS: Diplomacy

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday held a telephone call with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in which he extended his wishes for the religious holiday Kurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha.

During the call, the two ministers also discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Dendias said in a tweet.

