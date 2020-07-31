ATHEX: Loss of 3.3% for bourse during July

The Greek stock market ended July with a monthly drop of 3.33% for the benchmark on the day that eurozone gross domestic product data showed a record decline over the second quarter of the year. Blue chips saw minor losses during the session and stocks were split down the middle between winners and losers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 617.61 points, shedding 0.20% from Thursday’s 618.86 points. On a weekly basis it shrank 2.63%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.32% to 1,485.68 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 0.62%.

The banks index declined 1.11%, as Eurobank sank 1.79%, National parted with 1.02%, Piraeus decreased 0.69% and Alpha conceded 0.57%.

Hellenic Petroleum fell 3.33%, Aegean Air slid 3.01%, Piraeus Port Authority gave up 2.50% and OPAP was down 2.49%, whereas Viohalco advanced 1.93% and PPC rose 1.86%.

In total 44 stocks recorded gains, another 44 posted losses and 23 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 47.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s €40.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 2.40% to 46.48 points.